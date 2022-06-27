Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.84.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $80.19 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

