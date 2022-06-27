NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $159.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $151.32 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.00.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

