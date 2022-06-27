OKCash Hits Market Cap of $290,210.22 (OK)

OKCash (OK) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $290,210.22 and $4.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,279.79 or 1.00084760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00039426 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023472 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 85,308,709 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.