Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for 2.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Insight Folios Inc owned about 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

