OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.58 on Friday. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.53.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OpGen during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OpGen by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,747 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in OpGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OpGen by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

