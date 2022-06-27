Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 66,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.
