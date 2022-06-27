Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MDNA stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.05. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 66,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

