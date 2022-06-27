Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,186 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.8% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average is $79.20. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,986,000 shares of company stock worth $203,858,660 over the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.