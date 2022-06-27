Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $1,296,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.56. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. Oshkosh has a one year low of $78.88 and a one year high of $126.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

