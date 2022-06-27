Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 317 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,051,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,456,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,507.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after buying an additional 256,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,002,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after buying an additional 247,292 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

NYSE:AOS opened at $55.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

