Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 121.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,566,000 after buying an additional 94,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SunPower by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,222 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 316,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 64,763 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 274,116 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPWR. Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

