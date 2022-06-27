Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 299,837 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,702,000 after buying an additional 79,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Synaptics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,309,000 after acquiring an additional 40,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $128.78 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.97 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

