Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Rollins by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,956,000 after buying an additional 2,541,152 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rollins by 609.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 2,645.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,448 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Rollins by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 987,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 728,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Rollins by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,178,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,323,000 after purchasing an additional 478,951 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of ROL opened at $35.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Rollins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.