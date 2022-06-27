Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $14,706,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in SiTime by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in SiTime by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $185.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 96.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.49. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $110.93 and a 12 month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total transaction of $36,513.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,359.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $904,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,939,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,118 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

