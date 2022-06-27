Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,912 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UGI by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI stock opened at $39.47 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

