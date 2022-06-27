Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,779 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

CPB opened at $48.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

