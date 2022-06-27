Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,994 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $11,952,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Fluor stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $31.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

