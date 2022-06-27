Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,589 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 618,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,005,000 after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,522,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $49,615,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $95.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $89.07 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.00.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.32. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.86.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $122,214.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,511 shares of company stock worth $2,854,166. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

