Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,042 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARW opened at $111.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.33 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $264,498.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

