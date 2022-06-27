Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

CALF stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.