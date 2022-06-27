Paychex (PAYX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect Paychex to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Paychex has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.724-$3.739 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paychex to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $122.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

