PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $78.01 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

