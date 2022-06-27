PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $34,934,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 12,086.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.68 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average of $119.93.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

