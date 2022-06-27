PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $44.52 on Friday. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $788.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $119,340.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,104,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,026,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,969 shares of company stock worth $1,517,222. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

