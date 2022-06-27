PDS Planning Inc Acquires 661 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Novartis by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $84.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.