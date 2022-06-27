PDS Planning Inc Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.49.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $117.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $318.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average is $107.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

