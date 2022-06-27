PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $245.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.48. The stock has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.