PDS Planning Inc Buys 252 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI opened at $341.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.