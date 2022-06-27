PDS Planning Inc Buys 432 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $229.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.