PDS Planning Inc Buys 804 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after purchasing an additional 88,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after buying an additional 113,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,919,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.