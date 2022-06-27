PDS Planning Inc Buys Shares of 22,073 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.