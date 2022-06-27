PDS Planning Inc Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

UNH opened at $495.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $495.07 and its 200-day moving average is $491.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

