PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,016,000 after buying an additional 42,628 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.24 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

