PDS Planning Inc Invests $228,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,882,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $612.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $640.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $642.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $536.08 and a 12 month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,207,035.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total value of $3,687,705.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $12,186,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $15,319,478 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

