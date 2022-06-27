PDS Planning Inc Makes New $214,000 Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.02.

Shares of TD opened at $64.96 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

