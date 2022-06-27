PDS Planning Inc Makes New $254,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after buying an additional 480,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after buying an additional 388,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,262,000 after buying an additional 150,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after buying an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $250.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.35. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

