PDS Planning Inc Purchases 638 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after buying an additional 199,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after buying an additional 132,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,604,000 after buying an additional 63,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.54 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

