PDS Planning Inc Purchases 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.
BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,726.48.
Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,931.05 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,795.01 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,133.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2,254.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 EPS for the current year.
Booking Company Profile
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
