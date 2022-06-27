PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

VHT stock opened at $238.19 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.34.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

