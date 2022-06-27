PDS Planning Inc Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $44.31 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95.

