PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 28.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $85.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

