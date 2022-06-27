PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,952 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHG opened at $30.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

