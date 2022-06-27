Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPL. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target (up previously from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.53.

PPL stock opened at C$44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.34. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.02 and a 1-year high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0266504 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total value of C$1,646,823.92. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total value of C$136,876.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,888.85. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 230 shares of company stock valued at $10,434 and sold 52,006 shares valued at $2,679,518.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

