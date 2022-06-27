Peony (PNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.40 Million

Peony (PNY) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $15,528.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 277,145,611 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.