Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases Shares of 1,674 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 240.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $77.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

