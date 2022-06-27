Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth $165,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Perion Network by 44,279.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 59,335 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.