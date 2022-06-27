Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.
Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth $165,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Perion Network by 44,279.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 59,335 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network (Get Rating)
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
