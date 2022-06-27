Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 15th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $16.56 on Monday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,610.01% and a net margin of 91.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.