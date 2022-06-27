Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PVL opened at $3.73 on Monday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Permianville Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

