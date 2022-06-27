Peterson Wealth Services Acquires 471 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in CME Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME opened at $210.00 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.42.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

