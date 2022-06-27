Peterson Wealth Services Acquires 597 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after buying an additional 385,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $192.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.86.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

