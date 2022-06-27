Peterson Wealth Services Buys 202 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $232.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.56 and a 200-day moving average of $259.63. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

